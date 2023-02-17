The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of AES worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at AES

AES Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 300,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

