The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,458,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

