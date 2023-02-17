The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 660,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Andersons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

