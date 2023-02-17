The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Sells $124,306,200.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZEK Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

