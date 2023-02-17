The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CG opened at $34.81 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

