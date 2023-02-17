The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $739,070.93 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.