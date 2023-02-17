The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $80.56. 1,567,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,664. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.