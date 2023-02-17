The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

SCHW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,664. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

