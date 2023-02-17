The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,363,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

