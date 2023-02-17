The Debt Box One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $23.14 or 0.00097217 BTC on major exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $1.93 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

