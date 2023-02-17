The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.95 on May 31st

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
The Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 95.67 ($1.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £340.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.20. The Diverse Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.39).
The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
