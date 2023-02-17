The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Up 0.9%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.05). 153,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 449,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.03).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.84.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
