The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Up 0.9%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.05). 153,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 449,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.03).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.84.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.