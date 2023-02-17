The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Südzucker Price Performance

SZU stock opened at €15.79 ($16.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of €17.36 ($18.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

