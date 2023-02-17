The Heavitree Brewery PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

Heavitree Brewery stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.52) on Friday. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 328.50 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of £14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 852.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. The company operates 65 leased and tenanted public houses. It also owns freehold land in the United States. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

