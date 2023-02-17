The Heavitree Brewery PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.52) on Friday. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 328.50 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of £14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 852.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.
