The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $58,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $235.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.