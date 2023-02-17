The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,482 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,833. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

