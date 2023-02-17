The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.30. 1,780,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $206.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.