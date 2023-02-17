The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.26. 3,508,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

