The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

