The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $146,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.