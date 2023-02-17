The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,544. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

