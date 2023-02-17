The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

