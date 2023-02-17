Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) vs. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Critical Review

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Rating) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Tidewater -12.42% -2.16% -1.41%

Risk & Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -29.91, suggesting that its stock price is 3,091% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tidewater has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tidewater $371.03 million 5.65 -$128.97 million ($1.72) -26.20

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Europe and Mediterranean, and West Africa. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

