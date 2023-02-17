Toast (NYSE:TOST) Posts Earnings Results

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Toast Stock Down 5.0 %
Toast stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,304,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,752. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
