Toast (NYSE:TOST) Posts Earnings Results

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Toast Stock Down 5.0 %

Toast stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,304,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,752. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

