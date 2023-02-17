Toncoin Price Tops $2.32 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00009518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.92 billion and approximately $24.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00218590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,370.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31018733 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,151,843.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.