Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 5.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

