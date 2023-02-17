Toromont Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$111.51 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

