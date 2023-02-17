TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
TPG Trading Down 3.9 %
TPG stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
