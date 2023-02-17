Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,391 shares of company stock worth $8,436,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.