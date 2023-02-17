TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $152,283.84 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. 255,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
