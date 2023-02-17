TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $152,283.84 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. 255,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About TransMedics Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.