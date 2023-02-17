TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $908 million to $917 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.68 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRU opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

