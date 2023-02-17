Traxx (TRAXX) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $267,982.43 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00423766 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.28 or 0.28071016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

