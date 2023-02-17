Trilogy Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.38.

TSE TMQ opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

