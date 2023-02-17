TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr or $398.95 million to $402.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.58 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. 331,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,169. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

