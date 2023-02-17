TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr or $398.95 million to $402.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.58 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. 331,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,169. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
Featured Stories
