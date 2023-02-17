Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Tronox Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Tronox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tronox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tronox by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tronox Company Profile

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.