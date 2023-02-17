TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.