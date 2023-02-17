TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 0% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000.

