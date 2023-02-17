Truist Financial Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $9,410,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

