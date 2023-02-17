Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Lake Street Capital

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Trupanion Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

