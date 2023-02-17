TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Bank of America cut their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
TuSimple Trading Down 9.0 %
TSP stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $498.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.