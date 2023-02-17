TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Bank of America cut their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TSP stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $498.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14,392.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

