Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.49. 357,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 640,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

