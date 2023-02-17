Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $89.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

TWLO stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

