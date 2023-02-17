Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $89.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.
Twilio Trading Up 14.2 %
TWLO stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.