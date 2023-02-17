Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

