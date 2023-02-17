Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $185.00.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
