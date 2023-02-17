UBS Group Downgrades Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Zenvia Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Zenvia by 166.7% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Zenvia by 79.0% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 740,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

