UBS Group Downgrades Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Zenvia Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
