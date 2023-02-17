UBS Oconnor LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 0.4% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after acquiring an additional 234,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

