UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.93% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LGV stock remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

