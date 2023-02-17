UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $9.19 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 635,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

