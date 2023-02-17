UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,164 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 5.16% of Bilander Acquisition worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 548,617 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWCB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,447. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

