UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 25,178 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 436,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

