UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stock Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.32% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

